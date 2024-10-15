Jeanerette City Council may consider an earlier curfew, following noise complaints

IBERIA PARISH (JEANERETTE) — Though Jeanerette City Councilman Garland "Butch" Bourgeois was absent during Monday night's meeting, KATC was able to speak with him in regards to a controversial ordinance that appeared on the original agenda.

According to Bourgeois, police are being “bombarded” with calls regarding loud music and street activity late at night, particularly Thursday through Saturday. Bourgeois said these complaints have led to discussions about moving the town’s curfew from 2:00 a.m. to midnight.

Local business owners are expressing concerns about the potential impact on their establishments. Byron Boles, manager of 'The Den,' a newly opened R&B club on Main Street, said an earlier curfew would significantly hurt his business. “Our clientele usually doesn’t come in until about 10:30 or 11:00 p.m. If they shut it down at midnight, that’s going to kill me,” he said.

Subriena Hopes, owner of Ballers Sports Bar, also opposes the change and urges the council to engage in dialogue with local businesses:

"As the owner of Ballers Sports Bar in Jeanerette, I am compelled to express my opposition to the city ordinance regarding closing at 12:00 am. It undermines the livelihood of local businesses and diminishes the vibrant social culture. Failing to consider economic and social benefits of a thriving nightlife including jobs created in our establishments and surrounding businesses. I urge the city council members to reconsider this ordinance and engage in dialogue with our establishment and the other night-owned businesses to create a solution that will benefit everyone."

Hopes noted that Ballers has not received any noise complaints since it opened in 2021, while Boles reported only one complaint at 'The Den,' and has since addressed the issue with a new sound system.

The council was set to address Ordinance 2024—10C at its meeting Monday night, but the item was tabled, without a vote, by Mayor Carol Bourgoise, who said Councilman Bourgois "would like to conduct further research before introducing the ordinance."

Here is the full language of the ordinance from the original agenda:

13C. Introduction of Ordinance 2024-10C, to Amend and Reeact Sections 10-2022, Alcoholic Beverages, Certain Acts Prohibited.