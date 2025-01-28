Jeanerette city attorney sues mayor for withholding pay

IBERIA PARISH (JEANERETTE) — A legal dispute between Jeanerette mayor Carol Bourgeois and city attorney Lucretia Pecantte has escalated—with Pecantte filing a lawsuit against Bourgeois after he allegedly withheld payment from her for the month of December.

Lucretia Pecannte, who has served as the city attorney since 2021, claims she submitted an invoice on Dec. 26, 2024, but never received her payment.

Pecannte, who is a contract employee rather than a city employee, said she has always been paid by submitting an invoice to the city clerk, Susan Colden, and receives a check in the mail shortly after.

“I’ve been doing that ever since I’ve been working,” Pecannte said during an interview with KATC.

But after nearly a month without payment, Pecannte reached out to Colden to inquire about the status of her check.

According to Pecannte, Colden told her the mayor had the check and the invoice—a statement Pecannte found concerning.

“I thought it was strange,” Pecannte said. “What is going on? Is he now assuming these duties?”

Pecannte said she called and texted Mayor Bourgeois that same day but received no response.

She also sent a mass text to the mayor, the city council, and Colden but still did not hear back.

On Jan. 24, 2025, Pecannte filed suit against the mayor, seeking a court to order him to turn over her check and to pay her attorney fees and alleged damages.

The case is scheduled to be heard at the Iberia Parish Courthouse on Feb. 26, 2025.

The mayor declined to comment on the matter when reached by KATC. We have also submitted a public records request for the bill in question from Dec. 26.

During a phone call, Mayor Bourgeois told KATC that he would have the requested documents "in a few of days."

As of this story, Pecannte said she still has yet to receive payment for her services.

“I came into the office yesterday and submitted the invoice for February,” Pecannte said. “We’ll see how that works out.”

We'll keep you updated as this story develops.

