After more than three months on the lam, Jada Landry is back in custody.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, they captured her at around 9 a.m. on Friday.

IPSO got help from the U.S. Marshal's Service and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.

She's now been booked with aggravated escape, resisting an officer with force or violence/aggravated assault, and theft.

"Sheriff Tommy Romero would like to thank all deputies, officers, and assisting agencies who worked diligently to locate and apprehend Landry, especially the United States Marshals Service and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.," the release states.

Landry captured attention after her escape from the Iberia Parish Courthouse in January after she commented on several social media posts about her; other commenters often used the hashtag "#rungirlrun" to show support.

She was in custody following a hearing in which a judge revoked her probation and ordered her to serve the suspended portion of her previous sentence in an aggravated battery charge. To read our full story about her criminal history, click here.

In the current case, Landry was in court for a probation revocation hearing. Back in 2018 she was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault. Under a plea deal, she pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in 2023, and she was sentenced to 10 years in prison - the max for that charge under Louisiana law - and the other two charges were dropped. The court suspended eight years of that sentence, and ordered her to serve three years of probation when she completed her prison time. The conditions of that probation included anger management classes, community service until she got a job, and drug testing.

In January, she was in court because prosecutors alleged she violated conditions of that probation and asked the court to revoke it. Court records indicate that the judge agreed after listening to testimony from Landry and her probation officer, and ordered her to serve the previously suspended eight years on the original charge. She was taken into custody, those records indicate, and it was some time afterward that she allegedly overpowered deputies and fled.