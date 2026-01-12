IPSO: Woman escapes while being sentenced in court

Police are searching for a woman who they say escaped while being sentenced in court.

Jada Landry fled custody while in court being sentenced for aggravated battery. She exited the courthouse and fled the area in a vehicle. The vehicle has since been located, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and officers with the New Iberia Police Department are actively searching the surrounding area for Landry.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, do not approach. Please submit an anonymous tip through our app or contact our dispatch office immediately at (337) 369-3711.