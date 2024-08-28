IPSO investigating body located on Gerald James Drive

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a male body that was found in front of a house.

According to IPSO, around 8:00-8:30 on Tuesday morning, a neighbor discovered the body in front of a home, in the 4300 block of Gerald James Dr. in New Iberia.

One deceased male was found; his identity and cause of death have not yet been released.

This is an ongoing investigation, KATC's Anna Fischer will have more on the story tonight.

