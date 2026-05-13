Inspectors find unsanitary conditions at New Iberia funeral home

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — Fields Funeral Home in New Iberia was ordered vacated after investigators discovered "unsanitary conditions and improper ventilation" inside the building, according to city officials.

New Iberia City Building Inspector Matthew Gulotta said the investigation began after the funeral home’s property manager reported the business was approximately $250,000 behind on rent.

Gulotta said the property manager also emailed him concerning photographs from inside the facility.

After receiving the images, Gulotta visited the funeral home alongside a parish sanitation inspector and two property managers.

During the inspection, Gulotta said officials found the funeral home did not have a functioning HVAC system or central air conditioning.

He also said investigators discovered what he described as “sticky, foul-smelling liquids” outside the embalming room.

According to Gulotta, four bodies were found inside the embalming room still in the preparation process. Officials said they do not believe the bodies had been desecrated.

As public attention surrounding the case continues to grow, Gulotta said he wants to correct what he described as misinformation circulating online.

“You can start out telling a story and by the end of it, people will have a new one completely,” Gulotta said. “I never saw a crime taking place. I did not see anything dripping from anywhere. I’m very sorry to the families whose loved ones were involved. This is a reminder to people—if you see something, say something.”

Fields Funeral Home is scheduled to appear in eviction court this week in New Iberia.