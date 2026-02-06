In Your Parish Headlines: February 6, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, February 6, 2026.

IBERIA PARISH

the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA), alongside South Louisiana Community College’s Economic and Workforce Development Department, is hosting an industrial trades career fair featuring more than 35 hiring companies. Employers plan to fill multiple roles across a range of industries, giving job seekers a chance to make direct connections and explore immediate openings. The career fair runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 18 at the New Iberia City Park Recreation Center.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

In Lafayette Parish, families can begin the process of enrolling young children in pre-kindergarten for the upcoming school year. Lafayette Parish School System is offering several in-person registration opportunities to help parents complete the process and ask questions face-to-face. The first event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Truman Early Childhood Education Center, with additional registration events scheduled for Monday and Thursday of next week. School officials encourage families to attend early to avoid last-minute delays and ensure children are ready for the start of the school year.