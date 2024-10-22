Iberia Parish woman reports high levels of chlorine in her water

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — Residents of Iberia Parish are expressing growing concerns over the quality of their tap water, particularly high levels of chlorine. Local resident Brooke Armstrong reported an overwhelming chlorine smell and taste in her water, first noticing it while making coffee."I could smell it," said Armstrong. "It's just a very, strong, chlorine taste and smell."

She also said a strong "pool smell" came from the bathroom as well. "I mean, just to flush the toilet, it would fill the bathroom with the smell of chlorine," Armstrong said.

She added that her dog had been vomiting during this period and felt that it was caused by the drinking water she was giving him from her tap, prompting her to buy bottled water. "I'm paying LAWCO and I'm buying bottled water; I'm not gonna continue to do both," she stated.

Armstrong also said that her pool, filled with water from an outdoor hose, has not turned green from any algae—despite not adding any chlorine treatment to the pool. "That pool's not green at all—there's a lot of chlorine in that water. We haven't added anything to it, the pump's not even hooked up."

Patrick Smoak of Louisiana Water Company (LAWCO), explained that the changes in taste and odor may stem from a recent shift in the type of disinfectant used in the New Iberia service area. He reassured residents that water quality and safety have not been, nor have ever been, compromised by this routine change.

"During the process of changing disinfectant," said Smoak in a statement to KATC, "changes in taste and odor can sometimes occur, however, there are no dangers associated with these changes and oftentimes running the water in your home for a few extra minutes will alleviate the taste and odor."

Vice President of LAWCO's Administration, Adrienne Mire, told KATC that the chlorine 'levels are continuously monitored—24/7, and no issues.' "If people believe it is high for some reason—I would have them call customer service for investigation," Mire said.

In compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), LAWCO recently released its water service line material inventory for the following service areas:



Crowley

DeQuincy

Eunice

Lecompte

Loreauville

Mansura

New Iberia

To view the inventory, click here.