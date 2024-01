Iberia Parish garbage pickup schedule for Waste Connections will run one day behind, according to Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard.

Residents living in Iberia Parish who normally have their garbage picked up on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, will be picked up on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

This will be until the end of this week.

If you have any questions, please call Waste Connections @337-873-3986