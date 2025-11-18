Iberia Parish teen bound for Southern University killed in head-on crash

IBERIA PARISH — “She always had a smile, she could light up any room that she walked into."

New details are emerging in the crash that killed 18-year-old Garylon Brown, as her family speaks publicly for the first time about the night that changed their lives forever.

Garylon’s 16-year-old sister, Tranaijah Hypolite, survived the head-on crash and says she remembers every moment.

“On November 13th around 10:30, I watched my sister take her last breath as I fought for her,” she said. “Not because she would fight for me, but because I know that’s what God wanted me to do at that time.”

Hypolite says she and Garylon were driving home last Thursday night when investigators say 29-year-old Cristian Garcia crossed the center line and hit them head-on.

Garylon died at the scene. Her younger sister survived but says she’s struggling with the loss.

“I wish she was still with me today,” Hypolite said.

Garylon’s mother, Erma Brown, a St. Martin Sheriff deputy says her daughter had a bright future ahead of her.

Garylon had recently graduated from West St. Mary High School and had been preparing to start a new job while making plans to attend college next year.

“She was so excited about her job that she was going to start at Walmart,” Brown said. “My baby was so loveable, so loveable… she was an angel.”

Brown says her daughter often talked about creating opportunities for children with disabilities, especially through sports.

“She would say, ‘Momma, I want my own Special Olympics team for basketball. I want to show them that kids can shoot a three from their wheelchair — it’s possible.’”

“All over a drunk driver… my baby was three minutes from home. He took my child’s life.”

The driver faces charges

On Monday morning, Garcia appeared before a judge for a probable cause hearing. The judge found probable cause for all three charges:

First-offense DWI

Driving without a license

Driving without insurance

Garcia remains in jail without bond and is also being held for ICE.

Family demands justice

Both Garylon’s mother and sister say they will continue fighting for accountability.

“I can’t get my baby back, but I promise we will get justice,” her mother said.

“I just want justice served for my sister because she lost her life to a drunk driver.”

Garylon had plans to attend Southern University in Baton Rouge to play basketball major in business management.