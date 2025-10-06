Iberia Parish School District launches clear bag policy

IBERIA PARISH — Starting Thursday, anyone planning to attend a game or school event in Iberia Parish will need to double-check what they’re bringing through the gates.

The Iberia Parish School Board has approved a new clear bag policy for all athletic and extracurricular events. The rule goes into effect on October 9, 2025, and applies to all schools across the district.

Superintendent Heath Hulin says the policy wasn’t sparked by a specific incident but is part of an effort to align with surrounding parishes that have already adopted similar safety measures.

“At the last board meeting, the Iberia Parish School Board approved a clear bag policy for all extracurricular and athletic events in Iberia Parish,” Hulin said. “After speaking with principals, it’s not just weapons that we’re concerned with. It’s anything that’s prohibited from being brought into the stadium—outside food, drinks, or other items. This will help with that and help speed up our lines.” According to the district, approved bags include:

One clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag no larger than 12” x 12” x 6”

One clear, resealable one-gallon plastic storage bag (Ziploc or similar)

One small clutch, purse, or wallet no larger than 5.5” x 7.5”, with or without a strap

Prohibited bags include: backpacks, purses, duffel bags, and large totes that are not clear, along with printed, tinted, or mesh bags.

There are limited exceptions. Diaper bags will be allowed only when accompanied by a child, and medical bags—including those carrying oxygen tanks or medical devices—will be permitted after inspection at the gate.

“All bags are prohibited except for diaper bags, if there’s a toddler or infant entering the venue with the parent,” Hulin said. “Diaper bags are permitted if they’re subject to search, and any bags that may carry medical devices, oxygen tanks, things like that, of course, will be permitted after the bag is allowed to be searched.” The district says the policy, developed in partnership with the New Iberia Police Department and Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, is meant to enhance safety and speed up entry lines at local events.

