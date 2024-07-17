Iberia Parish school bus driver loses everything in house fire

Amanda Folse has been a "dedicated bus driver" in Iberia Parish for half a decade; now, she's in need of a new home.

A lifetime of memories reduced to ashes in a matter of hours.

"It's just...it's devastating," said homeowner Amanda Folse. "This was my childhood home."

For the past five years, Folse has been a bus driver for the Iberia Parish School District. "Oh, I love the kids, they're just awesome. I'm a kid person you know I just... I love kids."

Last Saturday, July 13, Folse was out running errands. "When I came back from Walmart my son had just gotten home, and he could smell smoke." At the time, Folse's son and family friend Floyd Flugence were hanging out in the house.

"He came in to tell me 'Hey man, the house is on fire,'" Flugence recalled.

"...and when he opened the front door it just went 'woosh,'" said Folse. "The friend rolled out through the flames of the front door, and my son went through the kitchen window."

According to Folse, the fire started around 2:30 that afternoon; and within four hours, her childhood home was gone. "She lost everything," said Flugence, "everything I had in here I lost everything so...it's a major loss and it really hurts, you know."

"I would’ve never thought this kinda thing would happen to me," said Folse. Sifting through the rubble, she and her family are looking for anything that can be saved. "It's a lot," said Folse's daughter-in-law, Paula Bonin. "It's devastating, she's a dedicated bus driver, she's the sweetest person I've ever met."

Now, Bonin is calling on the community for help. "I know she lost memories, she can't get her memories back but...at least her home."