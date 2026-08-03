Iberia Parish rabies control facility gets $1.7 million upgrade

NEW IBERIA — Iberia Parish's Rabies Control facility is expanding, adding 35 indoor/outdoor kennels to improve conditions for animals housed there.

"This is going to make their quality of life much better. It's also going to increase the safety of my staff. These indoor/outdoor runs are going to allow the dogs more time outside, as well as give them more space to spread their legs and get a little exercise," said Amanda Istre, manager of Iberia Parish Rabies Control.

Parish President Larry Richard said the parish currently operates one facility where animals are kept in close quarters, creating health risks.

"We need a better facility, a facility where we can actually quarantine animals because a lot of time animals get sick and if you have them all together, they all can get sick," Richard said.

In addition to expanded kennel space, the new addition will serve as an adoption center.

"Where available animals will be available to view, hopefully find people that are missing stray dogs, things like that, find their way back home," Istre said.

The parish received $1 million from capital outlay to fund the project.

"Iberia Parish managed to save up to $700,000, so we're able to put together a $1.7 million facility," Richard said.

Richard said the project should wrap up by February or March, with the parish moving in by June.