Iberia Parish President holds press conference over weather concerns

IBERIA PARISH — Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard held a press conference at the courthouse in New Iberia on Friday afternoon, addressing key weather concerns from the community.

"This is simply to help the community and residents of Iberia Parish," said Richard.

According to the National Weather Service, "...an 8% chance of up to .01 inch of freezing rain, which was described to us as 'enough to cause some slippery spots on the roadway.'"

Brad Crater, Director of Sewer District #1, and Water Works #3, addressed freezing pipe concerns.

"Make sure all of your exposed pipes are wrapped, insulated, and covered properly. That includes your outside faucets and spickets."

Crater reminds everyone that dripping water from your faucets to prevent freezing does more harm than good.

"We understand what you're trying to do, but it does cause issues pressure-wise," Crater said.

Animal control manager Erica Capack, has one simple message for pet owners: Bring them inside.

As for any stray animals you may see:

"Please...contact your local law enforcement, they will get in touch with animal control. We're on 24-hr call, we don't want these poor animals to suffer in this severe, cold weather snap."

For iberia parish weather updates, sign up for Iberia Parish System Notifications (PINS) to come straight to your phone.