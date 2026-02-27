Iberia Parish, New Iberia reach new animal control agreement days before deadline

IBERIA PARISH — Iberia Parish and the city of New Iberia have signed a new animal control agreement, just days before their previous arrangement was set to expire on March 1.

Last September, Parish President Larry Richard decided not to renew the existing contract with the city of New Iberia. The two agencies had been operating under that agreement for several years.

Under this new deal, the city of New Iberia will be responsible for transporting animals to Iberia Parish facilities, rather than having parish employees pick up animals within city limits.

Richard said, "We're basically boarding animals the exact same way we did for the last 9, 10 years. It's just that they're going to bring the animals to Iberia Parish. Our employees, parish employees will not be going into the city picking up animals anymore."

The previous contract had the city of New Iberia paying $200,000 per year for animal control services. The new agreement brings that cost to more than $300,000, covering kennel space and veterinary care for designated city animals.

Under the new terms, the city receives 25 dog kennels and 10 cat kennels. The daily rate is $23 per dog and $15 per cat, totaling approximately $805 per day, regardless of occupancy. Additional costs include a $30 vaccination fee per dog and $15 per cat upon intake.

District 6 Councilman Dan Doerle said "So, you're looking at about $53 when we pick up a dog, bring him to the kennel, it's $53 that day. Then after that, we pay $23 a day for the dog."

The city is also responsible for employing its own animal control officer, adding approximately $70,000 in salary expenses on top of the kennel and veterinary costs.

Despite the increased price tag, both sides expressed relief that an agreement was reached.

Richard said, "And I think everything worked out for the best. I think the city is happy with it. The parish is happy with it."

When asked, Doerle rebutted, "Well, we're happy to have a contract because March is next month, and we had nowhere else to go with our dogs. So, we're happy to have a contract., and you always want a contract that maybe would not be as expensive, but we needed it."

