Iberia Parish Library System to host free, 'Summer Kick-Off’ event this weekend

The Iberia Parish Library (Main Branch) in New Iberia is hosting a Summer Kick-Off event this Saturday, June 1.

Free fun for the whole family all summer long, including workshops, reading and bookmark competitions, and more.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With the excitement of the end of the school year and the beginning of summer, many are wondering where the time has gone. The Iberia Parish Library System has a summer full of fun and free activities, and it's just beginning.

From a summer reading program, to more than 30 workshops for adults and kids, the parish library’s seven branches have something for the whole family this summer.

Community Relations Coordinator Erica Romero says that for her, the best part is seeing kids from the area stop in.“Sometimes the kids are super busy during the school year, and the only time I get to see them is when they come out for the summer. So it’s really fun to see them all continuously come back to us.”

The library's Main Branch in New Iberia is hosting a free kick-off event this coming Saturday, June 1 from 9:30 -11:30 a.m. The event features bean bag and ring tosses, giant Connect-4, Tic-Tac-Toe, treats courtesy of the RocStar Cafe, ́and an interactive performance by actor Jimex Alexander.