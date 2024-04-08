Iberia Parish Library creates a free and interactive solar eclipse experience

With the 2024 solar eclipse taking place on Monday, April 8, the Iberia Parish Main Library Branch (New Iberia) is handing out solar viewing *glasses, and eclipse 'projectors' to make at home.

According to KATC's Bradley Benoit, the next solar eclipse will not take place again until 2044 (20 years from now).

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

*The Iberia Parish Library Main Branch has run out of glasses; however, the projectors are still available to pick up for free.

KATC's Iberia Parish reporter, Anna Fischer, will have the fully story tonight at 5pm and 6pm.