Iberia Parish Library creates a free and interactive solar eclipse experience

Posted at 1:35 PM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 14:42:59-04
  • With the 2024 solar eclipse taking place on Monday, April 8, the Iberia Parish Main Library Branch (New Iberia) is handing out solar viewing *glasses, and eclipse 'projectors' to make at home.
  • According to KATC's Bradley Benoit, the next solar eclipse will not take place again until 2044 (20 years from now).

*The Iberia Parish Library Main Branch has run out of glasses; however, the projectors are still available to pick up for free.

KATC's Iberia Parish reporter, Anna Fischer, will have the fully story tonight at 5pm and 6pm.

