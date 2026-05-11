Iberia Parish holding hurricane preparedness meeting this Wednesday at Sliman Theatre

IBERIA PARISH — Iberia Parish leaders are urging residents to attend this week's annual Hurricane Preparedness Meeting before storm season arrives.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 13 at the Sliman Theatre in New Iberia from 10 a.m. to noon. The parish is inviting the public to attend, ask questions, and build a personal preparedness plan.

Brandon Migues, director of Iberia Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said the event is designed to keep residents informed.

"It's basically just to inform the public, with the National Weather Service, about this upcoming season, and any preparedness updates that we can let the public know, and give them the information they need to be prepared," he said.

Migues said understanding what resources the government has in place is a key reason to show up.

"It's important to understand what the government has in place to protect the public, what tools we use, what resources we use to be able to inform the public," he explained.

One of those tools is IBERIA PINS — the Parish Information Notification System. The free service sends updates directly from the parish via text, call, or email, covering severe weather alerts, public safety notifications, and other critical information. Residents can opt in online.

Migues said that while government resources exist, residents carry a significant share of the responsibility.

"It's important that the public understands what their part is and that the government can only do so much, and they play a large role in preparing and responding to natural disasters," he said.

He also stressed the value of planning ahead, noting that government shelter conditions are not ideal.

"With the public, we ask that they have a plan, right? The conditions that the government has in place as far as sheltering goes and stuff, those are not really comfortable," Migues said.

