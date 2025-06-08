Iberia Parish Gov. encourages signing up for real-time alerts through PINS

IBERIA PARISH — Iberia Parish officials are reminding residents to take advantage of an existing emergency alert system designed to keep the public informed when it matters most.

The Parish Information Notification System, better known as Iberia PINS, delivers real-time alerts about emergencies and community updates—everything from severe weather warnings and boil advisories to road closures and mosquito sprayings.

“It’s easy to sign up, it’s free to sign up, and it’s where you’re gonna get the information first,” said Jo Morgan, executive communications coordinator for Iberia Parish Government.

Residents can register through Smart911.com or by visiting iberiaparishgovernment.com. A link at the bottom of the parish’s homepage labeled Iberia PINS takes users to the sign-up portal, where they can choose to receive alerts by text, phone call, or email.

You can also scan the QR code below to access the registration.

“The media and social media are great places to get information, but it’s not always instant,” Morgan said. “With Iberia PINS, you’ll get the information right away, directly to you.”

For more information or to sign up, visit iberiaparishgovernment.com or smart911.com.