Iberia Parish gears up for Easter fun with community events this week

IBERIA PARISH — Families in Iberia Parish can look forward to a pair of festive Easter events this week, with local leaders hosting celebrations filled with candy, gifts and community spirit.

On Wednesday, April 16 at 5:00 p.m., Coach Charmaine Delahousse and State Rep. Marcus Bryant will host an Easter Egg Hunt in Lil Brooklyn, located in New Iberia.

The event will include a bike giveaway, assorted gifts, and plenty of candy for children in attendance. The easter egg hunt is sponsored by local barber, Joe Battle.

Then on Thursday, April 17 from 2:00-3:00 p.m., Fernest “Pac Man” Marshal with the Jeanerette Marshal’s Office will give away 200 Easter baskets to children ages 2 to 10.

The giveaway will take place at The Coffee House on Main Street in Jeanerette.

Both events are free and open to the public. Organizers encourage families to arrive early, as supplies and giveaways will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.