Iberia Parish Courthouse renovations to begin soon

IBERIA PARISH — About three years ago, Iberia Parish officials identified a need to update the sidewalks surrounding the parish courthouse. Now, with funding secured and planning underway, construction is expected to begin within three months.

“The scope of the project includes demolition and reconstruction of all of the existing sidewalks on all of the grounds of the Iberia Parish Courthouse,” said Michael Broussard, chief operating officer for Iberia Parish Government.

Broussard said the improvements are primarily about safety, ensuring residents can access the courthouse without the risk of aging walkways.

“The primary focus is to address any potential safety hazards, so that was the main concern,” Broussard said. “But also maintaining the courthouse in a fashion that it needs to be maintained for the citizens of the parish to safely conduct their business.”

In addition to sidewalk upgrades, the parish is planning to rehabilitate courthouse parking lots and continue interior renovations. Broussard credited Parish President Larry Richard for pushing to address the building’s needs both inside and out.

“These efforts have been ongoing as far as addressing the necessary needs of the parish courthouse,” Broussard said. “Now we’ve progressed to the outside, which includes sidewalks and the rehabilitation of the parking lot areas as well.”

The project is expected to move into the construction phase by the end of the year.

