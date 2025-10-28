Iberia Parish Council wraps up 2026 budget reviews ahead of final vote

IBERIA PARISH — The Iberia Parish Council has wrapped up its final round of budget meetings ahead of next year’s budget adoption.

For the past month, council members have been meeting to review the proposed 2026 budgets, covering everything from drainage and road work to solid waste and general operations. Monday’s meeting marked the final discussion before the full council votes on adoption later this year.

Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard said these meetings are designed to give council members a clear picture of what’s in the budget and ensure transparency before the final vote.

“We talk about the budget— everything that’s going to be presented for the full council to approve,” Richard said. “It’s a relaxed meeting, to be frank with you.”This week’s review included budgets for Road District Number 10, the Parish-wide Drainage Fund, the Solid Waste Sales Tax Fund, and the General Fund, along with some minor administrative adjustments.

Richard said one of the biggest focuses for 2026 will be employee training and travel, noting the parish’s growth and the need to ensure staff are properly trained on legal and procedural requirements.

“Training is very important for me and the administration,” he said. “It’s one thing to think you understand something, but it’s another when you have to follow the law.” On the infrastructure side, Public Works plans to shift its focus from repairs to ongoing maintenance, emphasizing the importance of keeping existing roads in good condition. The department also highlighted the need for new equipment to improve drainage work across the parish.

Looking ahead, parish leaders say they hope to allocate more grant funding toward equipment next year, rather than using those funds for salaries.

The final adoption of the 2026 Iberia Parish budget is set for a special council meeting on Wednesday, December 3.

