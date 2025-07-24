Iberia Parish Clerk of Court embraces Artificial Intelligence

IBERIA PARISH — Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing various sectors, and it's now making strides within government offices, including in Iberia Parish. As one of the first Clerk of Court offices in Louisiana to adopt AI for indexing public records, the team is embracing this technology to enhance efficiency and accuracy.

David Ditch, Iberia Parish's Clerk of Court, emphasizes that technology is a valuable tool in streamlining the workflow of the Records Department, significantly improving both speed and accuracy. The integration of indexing AI is part of a broader initiative aimed at modernizing services and ensuring dependable access to records for all parish residents.

Importantly, the Ditch assures that the introduction of AI will not result in job losses.

"It won’t eliminate any jobs, it’ll make the current position more efficient, therefore allowing existing employees to move into a more forward-facing position," the Clerk remarked.

This shift means that staff can focus on serving the community rather than solely inputting data.

David makes it clear that no data is being shared or sold to outside vendors. Instead, the information collected is contributing to a statewide database where individuals can search for indexing information to verify the availability of the documents they need for review.

It's also emphasized that the AI serves as an assistant rather than a replacement. All entries generated by the AI are thoroughly reviewed by staff to ensure adherence to established standards. While this technology brings a new dimension to the office's operations, the ultimate goal remains unchanged: to provide faster service and maintain accurate records for the community’s needs.