Iberia Parish cheer teams head to Disney World for national championship

IBERIA PARISH (LOREAUVILLE & NEW IBERIA) — Two schools from Iberia Parish are representing the area at the happiest place on Earth, as cheer teams from Loreauville High School (LHS) and New Iberia Senior High (NISH) head to Disney World for the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships.

"I do this so their kids can experience amazing things," said NISH Cheer coach Kristian Romero. "I would’ve loved to experience going to Nationals in high school, and I just think it’s such an amazing experience. They’ll remember it for the rest of their lives."

Both teams have put in countless hours of practice and hard work to make it to this level.

"It’s definitely taken a lot of work that we didn’t previously— we weren’t prepared for, or maybe we haven’t done before as a cheer team," said LHS co-captain Lexi McLin. "But... it has all definitely paid off, and we’ve come a long way."

LHS and NISH will compete against each other, as well as 70 other teams, this weekend in Orlando, Florida.

As of this article, LHS qualified for the semifinals and will compete again on Sunday. NISH Cheer placed first in their category and will go straight to the finals on Monday.