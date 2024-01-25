Iberia Middle School appoints new principal: 'I'm honored to be her successor'

Newly appointed principal Emily Dupre, 8th grade student Azyla, and 8th grade science teacher Stephanie Hartman, comment on Dupre's new position

Dupre has begun the search for an assistant principal, hoping to fill the position in 'the next few weeks.'

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A month ago, I was standing here, sharing the news that Iberia Middle School's (IMS) former principal, Dina Bourque, had passed away.

Now, I'm here at the school where staff and students are now working to move forward with a new principal.

"Going into this new year, I feel like Ms. Bourque is still with us."

It was a tragedy that rocked the community.

"It's just little things that you'll come across and be like oh...gosh...Ms. Bourque."

Just weeks before Christmas, the principal of IMS died suddenly in a car crash on the way to school.

"We um...you know have had a rough few weeks."

Now, with school back in session.

"I was honored at a school board meeting and announced to the board as principal."

Emily Dupre is taking the reigns.

"I'm very honored; I mean given the circumstances...I feel like I have some big shoes to fill, but I'm excited to step up to the challenge."

With experience at the middle, high school, and district levels, this veteran educator (10 years) continues to grow.

"I've known Ms. Dupre since she started working here as assistant principal and transferred to principal now."

Azyla is an 8th grader at IMS.

"She is suitable for being a principal because she knows us very well."

"Emily's always been a very bubbly personality, she's always willing to take that step forward to help anybody out."

Stephanie Hartman is an 8th grade science teacher who's known Dupre for four years.

"[Ms. Bourque] wanted Ms. Dupre to carry on her legacy; so there's no other better fit right now than having Ms. Dupre to step in as our principal, just because she's such a good leader."

"Our goal is to finish strong, and then, we're excited to brainstorm some new ideas for next year."

Dupre tells me she and Superintendent Heath Hulin plan on honoring Ms. Bourque at the end of the school year.