Iberia Homeless Shelter offers relief from the cold

IBERIA PARISH — With frigid temperatures spreading across Acadiana, many parishes are opening warming centers for those without any place to go—except in Iberia Parish.

As of Monday morning, no announcements have been made regarding warming centers that are open in Iberia Parish.

The Iberia Homeless Shelter is the only emergency shelter certified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes.

KATC reached out to the shelter—located at 307 Robertson St. in New Iberia—which wants to let people know their door is always open. While the Iberia Homeless Shelter primarily caters to men, executive director Stephen Etienne said they do have a couple of rooms and beds available for women and children, as well.

Anyone seeking shelter here will need to go through a boarding process, which Etienne said takes approximately two hours. Here are some of the things you will need upon entry:

Have Picture Identification: Drivers License or State Identification Card

Have a verification of homelessness or an eviction notice.

Be able to accept employment.

Be willing to sign an agreement to complete the program.

Have a background check.

Be willing to attend Life Skills Training and all Iberia Homeless Shelter Programs.

Abide by the policies and guidelines of the program.

For more information, click here or call 337-369-9900.