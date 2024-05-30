Iberia deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide

Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies have released some information about a shooting they were investigating last night in Coteau.

They were called to the 6000 block of Coteau Road and found a 49-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her 50-year-old husband was later found deceased in a nearby field off Coteau Road with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This case appears to be a domestic-related incident. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.

If you are struggling with mental health issues, there is help available. Call or text 988 to talk to professionals who can help.

If you're in a domestic violence situation, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233 or you can text BEGIN to 88788.