Iberia Council on Aging distributes fans, seeks donations to keep seniors cool this summer

NEW IBERIA, La. — The Iberia Council on Aging is distributing box fans to seniors and accepting donations as summer temperatures create health risks for older adults, particularly those living on fixed incomes.

Carol Whipp, executive director of the Iberia Council on Aging, said the elderly are especially vulnerable to heat-related illness.

"The elderly body systems cannot change fast enough to regulate themselves with the heat," Whipp said. "They could be on medication that's affected by the heat or prevents them from being able to regulate, and they might have cardiovascular problems that the heat really affects."

Many seniors served by the council live on fixed incomes, making high summer electric bills a concern. Whipp said many limit their air conditioning use to reduce utility costs.

"There are a lot of these homes that are older family homes. They will not leave their family homes. They won't hook up air conditioner or things like that because of the cost of utilities," Whipp said. "A lot of these homes are not energy efficient."

The Council on Aging has distributed more than 20 fans this summer and is awaiting a decision on a grant that could fund additional purchases.

"We're not trying to be stingy with our fans. We're trying to help as many people as we can, at least have one fan that they can move into the bedroom or move into the living room to keep themselves comfortable," Whipp said.

Whipp said community members can help prevent heat-related medical emergencies by checking on elderly neighbors, encouraging them to stay hydrated, and helping them access a cool location during a power outage.

The Council on Aging is accepting donations of new box fans. To coordinate a drop-off or monetary donation, you can call their office at (337) 367-1556.