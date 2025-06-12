Hopkins Street closed for drainage project until September

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — A drainage improvement project along Hopkins Street is prompting extended road closures in New Iberia, forcing local businesses, like Hebert’s Gardening Center, to adapt.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), portions of La. 675 at Hopkins Street will close starting Wednesday, June 11, at 7:00 a.m. The closure will extend through Sept. 12, weather permitting.

The work will affect the intersection of La. 182 from St. Peter Street to Pershing Street.

Crews will be installing new drainage infrastructure aimed at reducing future flooding. Raymond Meyers, manager of Hebert’s Gardening Center, said the store had been preparing for the disruption.

“This morning we had to go down Main Street, come around to Saint Peter Street, and come right in the front entrance of our parking lot, so it’s not too bad,” Meyers said.

However, while foot traffic may remain manageable, Meyers said the biggest challenge will be supply deliveries.

“Biggest challenge for us is gonna be getting materials in here on 18-wheelers—that’s gonna be a tough one, haven’t figured that one out yet,” he said. “We get a lot of plants. Soils are a big one—that’s gonna be a problem. We get maybe trucks right now once every two weeks.”

He added that customers coming from surrounding areas may also need to adjust their routes.

“Obviously, customers that are coming from the Delcambre area—they’re gonna have a tough time getting here,” Meyers said. “They’re gonna have to make some detours.”

Detour routes posted by the DOTD include:



La. 674 at Admiral Doyle Drive.

La. 14 at Center Street.

La. 182 at the intersection of Saint Peter and Main streets.

La. 31 at Chestnut Street.

Despite the inconvenience, Meyers remains optimistic about the long-term benefits.

“It’s always good if we’re fixing roads and fixing drainage—it helps everybody,” he said.

The project is expected to conclude by Sept. 12, pending weather delays.