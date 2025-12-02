Holiday Hope: IPAC pushes to empty the shelter

IBERIA PARISH — Iberia Parish Animal Control is partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation for a national “Empty the Shelters” event, offering free pet adoptions now through Dec. 15. The promotion is part of the foundation’s Holiday Hope campaign, which aims to ease overcrowding in shelters nationwide.

Amanda Istre, manager of Iberia Parish Animal Control, said the foundation’s support helps remove a financial barrier that often keeps families from adopting.

“What they do is— they are a huge pet welfare organization,” Istre said. “They offer reduced adoption fees for the next 15 days, so December 1st to the 15th. All adoption fees are waived for cats and dogs here at Iberia Parish Animal Shelter, and there’s about 300 other shelters across the nation also participating.”

All adopted pets come fully vetted — including vaccinations, microchipping, and spay/neuter services — a package that can otherwise cost families hundreds of dollars.

The shelter is also offering a foster-to-adopt option.

“This program allows you to take home an animal even if you're not 100% sure,” Istre said. “If it just doesn't work out and you and this animal really don’t click, they still have a home here, and we can always try to find you the next animal that could be your forever pet.”

Like many shelters across the country, Iberia Parish Animal Control has seen an increase in surrenders, driven by financial strain and housing instability. Kennels remain full, and some dogs have been waiting far longer than usual for new homes.

“We have so many fantastic dogs that have been here longer than dogs really should,” Istre said. “They just need someone to give them that second chance.”

In addition to adopting or fostering, the shelter welcomes volunteers and accepts donations year-round to help care for its animals. To donate time or money, you can reach out to Iberia Parish Animal Control directly at (337) 364-6311.

