Hit-and-run crash kills New Iberia man

IBERIA PARISH, La. — A New Iberia man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Iberia Parish.

Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating the hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 86 near Suard Road.

Russell Green, 66, of New Iberia died at the scene of the crash.

Troop I's investigation determined Green was walking on the highway when he was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling in an unknown direction. The vehicle left the scene after the crash.

Troopers suspect the crash happened between 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10 and the time they were notified on Sunday, Jan. 11.

The crash remains under investigation. Troopers are still working to identify the vehicle involved. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at 337-262-5880.