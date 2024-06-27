High-speed internet at last: ‘Helping underserved areas of Iberia Parish'

The Iberia Parish Council authorized a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement between the parish, and internet company Cajun Broadband.

The agreement will help to bring high-speed internet access along US-90, from Highway 88 to South Lewis Street in New Iberia, and, to other "underserved areas of the Parish."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Suire family lives in a New Iberia neighborhood along Highway 90. They've struggled to have a good internet connection since moving to the area five years ago.

"For about 2-3 hours at a time it'll go out, and then it'll come back on," said Paulette Suire.

"How often does that happen?"

"Maybe once a month, once every other month."

During Wednesday night's Iberia Parish Council Meeting (Summary No. 111), Parish President Larry Richard spoke about the Cooperative Endeavor Agreement that he recently signed with Cajun Broadband.

According to Richard, people should be able to access the new and improved high-speed internet "about a month from now."

"I'm hoping, if they do [install it] I would like to experience the good internet, yeah."

Paulette's son Trey recently graduated from Westgate High School in New Iberia. “Probably, I'm most likely gonna do HVAC," he said, "dealing with refrigerators, and stuff like that.

Currently scoping out jobs in the area, Trey said the slow internet definitely isn't helping his job search. “There were a couple times where I was like, I'm gonna leave the house so I can go get better internet real quick. I think the improved internet will help a lot when I'm filling out all them online forms, and all that."