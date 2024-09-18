High schoolers register to vote during National Voter Registration Week

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — It's National Voter Registration Week, and new voters at Catholic High in New Iberia were paid a special visit by workers from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Court's office. KATC spoke with students about registering and voting in this year's election.

For most high schoolers, election day isn't at the front of anyone's mind; but for these seniors, voting is a newfound freedom.

“I'm very excited that I get to vote, ya know, it's like a little grown-up thing," said senior Kaylee.

“I think it was really cool," said senior Myles Veret. "People like, should be like, aware of like, who they wanna vote for and be prepared for whenever it's not too late."

2024 ELECTION: IMPORTANT DEADLINES

Oct. 7 : Register to vote, in-person or by mail

Oct. 15 : Register through GeauxVote online

Oct. 8-29 (excluding Sundays): Early voting

Nov. 1 : Request an absentee ballot

Nov. 4 : Submit absentee ballot

Nov. 5 : Election Day

On Wednesday, representatives from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Court's office stopped by Catholic High in New Iberia to hand out voter registration forms and talk to students about the election process.

“I feel like it was very beneficial," said senior Kaylei Delahoussaye, "because, you know, some people may not have that opportunity."

Delahoussaye said she plans on voting for the first time in this year's presidential election. “I'm glad that I'm able to take time in my day when I'm already having to be at school to be able to do something as important as this."

“This is y'all's first year getting to vote, right?"

“Yes."

“How do you feel?"

“Nervous," said senior Miracle.

“Nervewracking," said senior Neetu, "because it's a big election year, so it's--it's important to go."

“We have over 41,000 registered voters in Iberia Parish," said Clerk of Court Chief Deputy Wess Robison. "So, we want those people that are moving into our parish, and those that are 17--about to be 18--to register to vote, to be part of that process."

According to Robison, there's approximately 5,000 inactive voters currently in the parish.

“They are required to publicize those, so those have been public, to where those people have the opportunity to say ‘oh let me go ahead, and register to make sure that I can vote in this election."

Representatives with Iberia's registrar of voters and clerk of court's office is stopping by local schools all week long, promoting National Voter Registration Week.