Hangar Drive reconstruction begins as Iberia Parish pushes for economic growth

IBERIA PARISH — Phase one of the Hangar Drive reconstruction project launched Tuesday, signaling the next step in Iberia Parish's push to attract major businesses and diversify its economy.

Following the completion of Iberia's new First Solar facility, Hangar Drive is being fully reconstructed and extended to enhance connectivity within the airport's industrial corridor. The project will link Hangar and Corporate Drive, creating a direct route between the airport and Highway 90.

Mike Tarantino, president and CEO of the Iberia Industrial Development Foundation, said the improved road will open the door to new economic opportunities.

"That will connect the airport to Highway 90 to bring in logistics and traffic, and additional commerce. This will give us a direct route from the airport to the highway, making it easy for trucks and other traffic to access our airport and grow economic development opportunities in Iberia Parish."

Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said infrastructure investment is the foundation of the parish's strategy to attract large-scale businesses.

"This is actually working to get additional companies here, manufacturing companies, pharmaceutical companies, those types of businesses into Iberia Parish," he said.

Richard acknowledged that Iberia Parish has deep roots in oil and gas — "and it always will" — but said projects like this one are designed to broaden the parish's industrial base, create jobs, and strengthen the local economy.

"We have a lot of different types of business industry groups coming here, and we look to keep it growing. Of course, I'm simply trying to plant a seed by building the infrastructure that's needed here, and once you build the infrastructure, the business is going to come."

Richard said he hopes the continued investment sends a clear message to businesses considering a move to the area.

"The big thing I want the people to understand is if we can have a $1.1 billion facility built here, which is 2.4 million square feet, we can probably handle what it is that you want to do in Iberia Parish. We're up to it, we're open for business, and we work with businesses to make their dreams come true."

