Gun safety discussions ramp up after accidental shootings

NEW IBERIA, La. — New Iberia Police confirm that a four-year-old girl was injured after another child near her was playing with a loaded gun that accidentally discharged, striking the young girl. The child has been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home, police say.

This marks the second accidental shooting in Acadiana involving a child in just three days. In Ville Platte, a 10-year-old boy was shot in the head Saturday after he and another child were playing with a gun found inside a truck. The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office reported over the weekend that the boy is in critical condition at a Baton Rouge hospital.

Gun safety experts say these incidents highlight the importance of both secure firearm storage and early education for children.

Ricky McGuffie is the owner of Cajun Guns & Tackle and says that he prioritizes educating his child about gun safety.

"When my son was growing up, he would not pick up any firearm in the house because we stressed the dangers from an early age," McGuffie said.

While he emphasizes that using a gun lock or safe is important, McGuffie says the most effective prevention is teaching children about firearm safety.

"Enroll your kids in a firearm safety program, make sure guns are locked up and not accessible when you are not home, and never leave them in a car where they can be stolen," he said.

He also recalled a safety demonstration from his middle school days.

"The sheriff's office shot off a blank inside the auditorium to show how easily a gun can go off and how traumatic it can be. It's crucial to instill in kids throughout their lives just how dangerous guns can be."

Earlier this year, State Representatives Matthew Willard and Mandie Landry proposed a bill that would have made it a crime to leave a loaded gun accessible to children, whether in a home or a vehicle. The bill would have created misdemeanor penalties for violations. However, the legislation failed to pass in the House.

You can read that House bill here.

Both shootings remain under investigation as authorities continue to urge parents and guardians to secure their firearms and educate children about gun safety.