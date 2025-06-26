Grief and Fear: Iberia Parish family speaks out after dog attack, calling for stricter laws

IBERIA PARISH — As animal problems persist across Iberia Parish, one family is speaking out after a heartbreaking loss—hoping their story will spark change.

Jeannie Breaux and her daughter Stephanie live on Gulf Boulevard with their dogs. Until recently, that number was three.

Back in April, their oldest dog, Annie, was attacked and killed by a neighbor’s dog—right in front of them.

“I let the dogs out to use the bathroom, and as soon as I closed the door, they already had her,” Jeannie recalled. “I can’t even bring myself to hose off the porch—she laid there, covered in blood and mud.”

Annie died shortly after the attack. The Breauxs say it wasn’t the first time.

“This is the third dog they’ve killed in my yard,” Jeannie said.

“They could’ve had electric fences, muzzles—anything," Stephanie said. "But nothing was done to prevent it.”

According to Iberia Parish Ordinance 8-41a, pet owners are required to keep animals restrained at all times. But the Breauxs say that’s not enough—and they’re pushing for stricter rules for dangerous dogs, similar to the City of New Iberia's Ordinance 16-4c.

“Outside city limits, it doesn’t affect us at all,” said Stephanie. “They say they’re working on it—but right now, dogs like that can’t even be registered as dangerous.”

I reached out to the Breauxs’ neighbor but did not receive a response. Now, the family lives in fear in their own yard.

“I’m not safe. We’re not safe. My company’s not safe,” Stephanie said. “That’s sad. We have to stop our lives—because of these dogs?”

This Saturday at 2:00 p.m., a Town Hall Meeting will be held at the Main Street Library Branch in New Iberia, to discuss ongoing issues in the city. To learn more, click here.

Here's a list of animal organizations and free resources in Iberia Parish:

Iberia Parish Rabies & Animal Control



Address: 2017 Seaway Access Rd, New Iberia, LA 70560

Phone: (337) 364-6311

Hours: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM (Adoptions: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

Facebook: Iberia Parish Rabies & Animal Control

Angel Paws Adoption Center & Veterinary Hospital



Small Animal Address: 402 Jefferson Terrace Blvd, New Iberia, LA 70560; (337) 560-0806

Large Animal Address: 220 N Lewis St, New Iberia, LA 70563; (337) 365-9060

Hours: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM; Sat, 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Website: angelpawsiberia.com

Project RISE, Inc.



Non-profit Organization (supports local shelter)

Facebook: Project RISE Inc.

Email: projectrise.ipac@gmail.com

Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Program

