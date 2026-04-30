Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce hosts "Teeing Up for Business" Golf Tournament

NEW IBERIA, La. (KATC) — The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2026 Annual Golf Tournament, set for Monday, May 11, at Cane Row Golf & Turf Club.
The event, themed “Teeing Up for Business,” will bring together local professionals, business leaders and community members for a day of networking and friendly competition on the course. A 9 a.m. shotgun start is scheduled, with registration open from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. the morning of the tournament.
Organizers say the annual tournament serves as both a community-building event and a way to support the chamber’s ongoing efforts to promote economic growth in the region.
Participants and sponsors are encouraged to secure their spots in advance. Those interested in sponsoring a team or pre-registering can contact Shannon Thorne at shannon@iberiachamber.org or call 337-364-1836 for more information.