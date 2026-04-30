Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce hosts "Teeing Up for Business" Golf Tournament

NEW IBERIA, La. (KATC) — The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2026 Annual Golf Tournament, set for Monday, May 11, at Cane Row Golf & Turf Club.

"Teeing Up for Business" Golf Tournament in Iberia Parish

The event, themed “Teeing Up for Business,” will bring together local professionals, business leaders and community members for a day of networking and friendly competition on the course. A 9 a.m. shotgun start is scheduled, with registration open from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. the morning of the tournament.

Organizers say the annual tournament serves as both a community-building event and a way to support the chamber’s ongoing efforts to promote economic growth in the region.

Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce

Participants and sponsors are encouraged to secure their spots in advance. Those interested in sponsoring a team or pre-registering can contact Shannon Thorne at shannon@iberiachamber.org or call 337-364-1836 for more information.