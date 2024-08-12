Grant application deadlines extend as council waits for more

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA — A couple grants are up for grabs in the city of New Iberia, as hundreds of thousands of dollars in ARPA relief funds continue to trickle down.

Build Back Better Business Grant

Resolution No. 24-99 : A Resolution amending the administrative process for the Business Development Grant American Rescue Plan Act Project.

- APPLICATION DEADLINE EXTENDED: Aug. 23

- 21 small businesses awarded $7,000 (3 per district)

For information on how to apply click here, or visit the 3rd floor of New Iberia City Hall.

One Block at a Time Grant

Resolution No. 24-100: A Resolution amending the administrative process for the One Block at a Time 1 – Home Repairs for Seniors, Low-Income, and Disabled Communities American Rescue Plan Act Project

- APPLICATION DEADLINE: Aug. 23

- $9,000 going to 20 applicants

- Focusing on roofing repairs

-Not allowed to flip the house after repairing

-If you sell the house: 100% of the profit must be given to the New Iberia city council if sold after 1 year, 2/3 of profit owed if sold after 2 years, and 1/3 of profit owed if sold after 3 years.

For more information, call the New Iberia City Clerk at (337) 369-2331.

——————————————————————————————

In other council news, three candidates spoke at Tuesday night's meeting, announcing their candidacy and giving a brief statement. Political remarks will be given at the West End Park on Sept. 10, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Mayor Freddie DeCourt said, "We have chronic drainage issues," while discussing some additional funds going towards mosquito control. The amount is being added to the $3M the council already has.

City architect David Allain spoke about the new light project and new art displays going up in the Sliman Theatre. Painting and roof repairs in the City Park, and West End Park gymnasiums were also discussed.

Several community service-related projects were discussed amongst the council, one was the 'Litter Education' ARPA Project. Mayor Freddie DeCourt said he plans to disburse $100,000 to civic organizations in the area, so that they may "adopt and clean" areas of the city. Still early-on in planning, the mayor said he hopes to use the extra ARPA funds to help give back to the community.

A public hearing will take place on August 20, to discuss amending the budget for the HUD Section 8 Voucher Program.

