Funeral services held for 16th Judicial District Attorney, Bo Duhe

IBERIA PARISH — A large crowd gathered at St. Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia on Monday to honor the life and legacy of 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhe, who passed away Saturday after a years-long battle with cancer. Duhe, a beloved figure in the community, served as district attorney for more than 10 years, overseeing the parishes of St. Martin, Iberia, and St. Mary.

Duhe, a native of New Iberia, was remembered not only for his professional contributions but also as a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He was known for his kindness and fairness, with many noting his commitment to justice for victims and their families.