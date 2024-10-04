Friday Night Live: Supporting Solomon House in New Iberia

IBERIA PARISH — KATC's Friday Night Live spotlighted Solomon House, a vital resource for neighbors in Iberia Parish.

Located in New Iberia, Solomon House provides essential support to approximately 200 families a month through its Brown Bag program, offering fresh produce and baked goods.

Minister Ellen Nora, the director since 2006, shared, “They get a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables, and they receive good quality breads and pastries from us.”

The Brown Bag program began in the late 1970s through the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany. The house was purchased in 2006 and named after the biblical story of Solomon.

Nora has seen the demand for assistance grow over the years. “We feel like when you’re serving people, you need to serve the whole person,” she said. “It’s not easy to ask for help.”

Every Tuesday from 8 to 10 a.m., Solomon House distributes grocery bags to those in need. “Yesterday, our clients left with about 150 lbs of groceries,” Nora noted.

The outreach mission aims to ensure no one is left behind. “All of us are doing our best. We’re human,” she said.

