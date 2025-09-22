Friday Night Live shines spotlight on Bayou Traditions

IBERIA PARISH — The holiday season in New Iberia wouldn't be complete without the glow of lights and the beloved Christmas Parade lighting up Main Street — a cherished tradition led by the nonprofit Bayou Traditions.

Known for bringing festive cheer to the Queen City, Bayou Traditions hosts a lineup of family-friendly events including Pancakes & PJs with Santa, Taste of Main, Santa in the City, and the Queen City Christmas parade.

Planning for the holidays starts early — as early as July — says Executive Vice President Jenny Toups.

“We are always welcome for volunteers to help us,” Toups said. “We need as many as we can. They are welcome to go to our Facebook page, and also we have a website, bayoutraditions.com.”

With over 100,000 lights and a mission to spread joy, Bayou Traditions continues to make holiday memories in Iberia Parish — and they’re inviting the community to help keep the magic alive.