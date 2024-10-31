Free rides to the polls in Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion Parishes

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — With Election Day just days away, several nonprofit organizations in Iberia Parish are working to ensure that everyone has transportation to the polls. Reverend Wilfred Johnson, who has helped organize these rides, spoke with KATC about the initiative.

"Since 2010, up to this point, we've been doing rides to the polls," Johnson said. "I mean everybody, especially in Jeanerette, has been excited about the new poll that opened up in Jeanerette, giving that opportunity for people to get out and vote."

Early voting, mail-in ballots, absentee voting, and now, two polling places, have made it easier than ever to vote in Iberia Parish. "This is the time to speak as loud as we've ever spoken, and that is by exercising our right to vote," Johnson emphasized.

In partnership with A New Chapter Push, League of Women Voters, Black Voters Matter, Power Coalition, and Ark of the Covenant Kingdom Builders, Rev. Johnson helps dispatch drivers for free rides to the polls at the courthouse in New Iberia and City Hall in Jeanerette.

At the time, he estimated that 75 to 80 rides were provided for early voting.

Johnson also dispatches drivers to Vermilion, St. Martin, and St. Mary Parishes. "It don't cost them anything for the ride; it's free of charge," he noted.

To boost voter turnout, Johnson’s church, Little Zorah Church in New Iberia, has posted a list of 5,000 inactive voters within Iberia Parish, giving people an opportunity to check their status and change their address if needed.

New Iberia resident Brenda Thomas took advantage of the free ride and voted early in Jeanerette.

"It gives a chance for others who—doesn't matter if you live in New Iberia or not. If you're in Jeanerette, vote in Jeanerette. The people need to get out and vote; I say they should get out and vote, while you got the right to vote," Thomas said.

To set up a free ride to the polls on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 5), call 337-241-1972.