Free gumbo & health screenings coming to Jeanerette

IBERIA PARISH (JEANERETTE) — Gumbo Under the Pavilion, a free health and wellness event, will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Main Street Pavilion in Jeanerette.

The event, which is open to the public, will offer a variety of health screenings and resources, including blood pressure checks, glucose testing, heart screenings, BMI assessments, and mental health services—and, of course, gumbo.

Health screenings will be provided in two 40-foot mobile units equipped to offer convenient, on-site services. Sober living resources will also be available for those seeking support. Fresh gumbo will be provided by AmeriHealth and Anointed Soul Food of New Iberia.

Jeanerette Councilwoman Lady Fontenette Brown said the event is aimed at encouraging residents to prioritize their health during the holiday season.

"I hope the community takes advantage of these free resources because they’re much-needed, especially in our area," Fontenette Brown said. "Louisiana is known for its great food, but we also need to make sure we're staying healthy. It’s important to get those screenings and live a healthy lifestyle while still enjoying our culture and delicious food."

The event is free, and no registration is required.

WHAT: Gumbo Under the Pavilion

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: 1630 Main St., Jeanerette

HOW MUCH: Free!

Gumbo Under the Pavilion is sponsored in part by Bee The 1 To Help Someone, AmeriHealth, Focused Family, Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education, Iberia Medical Center, Iberia Parish Library System, State Rep. Marcus Bryant, City of Jeanerette, Magnificent Kutz, and Krewe of Zamunda.