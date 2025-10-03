Foundation keeps Marine’s legacy alive in Loreauville

IBERIA PARISH — More than a decade after his passing, the name Rusty Ruiz still carries weight in his hometown. A Marine, a Loreauville High School graduate, and a friend to many, Ruiz’s life was tragically cut short in 2010, just two weeks before he was set to graduate from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

“Rusty was a Loreauville graduate of the class of ’99. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2001, came home in 2008. He attended UL and was 2 weeks away from graduating from UL when he got in a tragic one-vehicle accident, where he passed,” said Chris Bourque, vice president of the Rusty R. Ruiz Memorial Foundation.

What began as grief soon became a mission. Family and friends came together in 2011 to form a foundation in his name. Their goal was to honor Rusty’s memory while serving the community he loved.

“The foundation started in 2011. A group of family and friends got together, and we all agreed that we want to keep Rusty’s name alive in the community,” Bourque said.

The foundation raises money through its annual golf tournament, held each May on Armed Forces Day at Cane Row Golf Club in New Iberia. The proceeds go toward scholarships for Loreauville High School seniors and support for local causes. Each year, the foundation awards six scholarships, donates to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and helps other groups fundraise by providing supplies and cooking for community plate lunches.

For Bourque, it is about more than just fundraising. It is about carrying forward the spirit of a man who gave so much.

“He was a good friend of mine, of many. He was well-liked, always smiled. He loved his community. He loved Loreauville,” Bourque said.

“We want to keep his name alive and give back to others at the same time because we feel like that’s what Rusty would want us to do.”

Through scholarships, service projects, and the annual gathering of friends and family, the Rusty R. Ruiz Memorial Foundation ensures that his legacy is not only remembered, but honored.

