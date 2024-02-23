'Foster the Love Louisiana' educates the community on what it means to support foster families

Heather Meylian, executive director of Foster the Love Louisiana, gives a presentation about the organization at the Iberia Parish Library's main branch in New Iberia

One former foster parent who attended the presentation talks about how it inspired her to consider foster again.

"There's about 50 children, just in New Iberia, that are in foster care."

Heather Meylian is the executive director of 'Foster the Love Louisiana,' a nonprofit based in Broussard.

"What we do is we provide clothing, first night bags, items for these children, as they come into foster care."

Meylian says a 'first night bag' often contains all the things a foster child has the day they are placed with a foster family.

"Heather Duhon, our executive director, at the time, and founder, got her first placement which was a brand new baby girl and her brother."

According to Meylain, Duhon had told her just how little the kids had in their first night bag(s).

"They came in with a soured bottle, a diaper bag, some clothes that smelled like smoke that didn't even fit either one of them, and then a couple of diapers."

It was from this experience...

"This has to change," Meylian continued.

That they came up with the idea for 'Foster the Love,' creating ideal first night bags for other foster families.

"A lot of people have probably known somebody that was in foster care, they just don't know it."

On Thursday, Feb. 22 Meylain spoke at the Iberia Parish Library's main branch in New Iberia, sharing all she's learned with those interested in foster care.

Due to the lower-than-expected turnout, Iberia Parish Library's event coordinator, Erica Romero, says 'Foster the Love' will be returning soon for another presentation.