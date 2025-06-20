Flood concerns plague Summerfield neighborhood in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. — Residents of the Summerfield neighborhood in New Iberia are grappling with severe flooding, despite living in a designated no-flood zone. Floodwaters have engulfed homes, leaving many facing challenges without flood insurance. Earlier this week, the New Iberia City Council met to discuss plans to address the ongoing drainage issues in the area.

As neighborhood residents cope with the aftermath of flooding, they express growing fear and frustration. One neighbor recounted, "The water got so bad it rose in my freezer."

For some, the flooding has created significant setbacks. Kimberly Bodin, who resides in the lowest-lying home in the subdivision, reported that her house has flooded four times since March. "My flood insurance is going to go up, and it's just going to keep rising," she said, adding that she risks being dropped from coverage if the flooding persists.

Janice Boutte faces additional concerns due to her husband's health issues. With a husband who suffers from strokes and a son who is epileptic, she worries that flooding might trap them indoors. "It stresses him out; it makes him go into a seizure. So that's my concern about him going into a seizure, trying to take care of this water," she noted.

At Tuesday's city council meeting, Mayor Freddie Decourt addressed the drainage problem, acknowledging that the city is at the parish's edge. "We've cleaned everything out in the city, up to the city line," he stated. He highlighted a proposed $3 million detention pond project as a temporary solution, which aims to redirect water from the neighborhood into the pond.

While the new detention pond will be located on property previously purchased by the city near Acadian Acres, residents express concern over the lack of immediate action. Lanie Derouen, a mother of four, voiced apprehension about waiting for long-term solutions while facing daily struggles. "They keep talking about the future, and that's great—but what about now? Because right now, there's a lot of us suffering with this."

Brandy Boutte, who has lived in Summerfield for eight years, fears for the future of property values amid the ongoing flooding and inadequate drainage. "Budget constraints, or the lack of workers or whatever the case may be, that is not enhancing the value of our property," she said. "People are leaving New Iberia in droves already—why not make things better for the people who actually want to stay here?"

As of now, there is no set timeline for the potential detention pond project. Mayor Decourt stated, "These have to be intelligent decisions. I don't want them to go out there and work stupid, cause it's a waste of money." Until then, residents in Summerfield are left waiting for answers and hoping for a solution to the persistent flooding.