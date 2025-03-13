First Solar: An exclusive look inside Iberia Parish’s “largest investment in history”

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — A new 2.4 million square foot solar panel manufacturing facility in New Iberia is set to open in the coming months, bringing hundreds of jobs to the local community.

Located at 1400 Corporate Drive, the facility is one of five U.S. locations for company First Solar.

Constructed in under two years, Parish President M. Larry Richard told KATC during a tour of the facility that this is "the biggest undertaking he's ever been a part of" in Iberia Parish.

According to Parish President Richard, the company has already hired about 300 people—"majority of whom are from the area."

They are currently completing training in Ohio and Alabama in preparation for the facility’s opening.

Richard expects these people to be filling desks as soon as next month.

“This is the largest investment in Iberia Parish history,” said Richard. “The Superdome is around 269,000 square feet, and this facility is 2.4 million square feet — it's huge for our community.”

Richard emphasized that the company is hiring for a wide range of entry-level positions, with no prior experience necessary.

First Solar provides on-the-job training, preparing employees for the specific skills needed at the facility.

“They train their employees to do what they want them to do,” Richard explained. “It’s not something where you have to learn a particular trade elsewhere and come here. They train you to do exactly what they need.”

The facility is expected to be operating at full capacity by October of this year.

If you are interested in applying for jobs at First Solar, click here.