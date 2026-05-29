First in state: Iberia Medical Center debuts new radioactive tracer technology for PET/CT scans

NEW IBERIA, La. (KATC) — Iberia Medical Center has become the first healthcare facility in Louisiana to implement Flyrcado, an FDA-approved cardiac imaging agent designed to help physicians detect coronary artery disease with greater precision.

The hospital recently introduced advanced Cardiac PET/CT imaging technology at its North Campus, expanding access to sophisticated heart diagnostics for patients across the region.

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The new system combines positron emission tomography and computed tomography to evaluate blood flow to the heart and identify potential blockages or damaged tissue. During the exam, patients receive an intravenous dose of Flyrcado, a radiopharmaceutical that travels through the bloodstream and highlights areas of the heart muscle during imaging.

Physicians use the scans to determine how effectively blood is reaching the heart and to detect abnormalities that may indicate coronary artery disease, the nation’s leading cause of death.

Hospital leaders said the technology offers several advantages over traditional cardiac imaging methods, including shorter testing times, lower radiation exposure and enhanced diagnostic clarity.

The integrated imaging process also streamlines patient evaluations by allowing multiple components of cardiac testing to be completed during a single appointment, improving efficiency for both patients and providers.

The addition of the Cardiac PET/CT system further strengthens Iberia Medical Center’s cardiovascular program and provides residents with access to advanced cardiac imaging services closer to home.

Healthcare officials said the technology is expected to improve diagnostic confidence while enhancing the overall patient experience through faster, more accurate evaluations.

