Fire training scheduled near Iberia-St. Mary line

Jeanerette fire officials are letting the public know about some training that's planned for Saturday.

The training will be held near the St. Mary-Iberia parish line, and they don't want people to be concerned if they see some smoke in the area.

The fire training will be held Saturday morning in the area of the 400 block of St. Peter Street. There's a house located on the tracks side of Fortier Circle and St. Peter Street where the training will happen.

The area from from St. Peter to Fortier Lane will be shut down so fire personnel can do their training.

Participating in the training are the District 11, Jeanerette, Baldwin, and Chitimacha fire departments.

The plan is for the training to start around 7 a.m. and conclude by 11 a.m.

The general public is asked to avoid the area. Fire trucks will be positioned to the rear of the structure, near Big Eye Lane.

If you want to watch the training, you can but you are asked to stay clear of the hot zone.

If you have any questions you can call the District 11 Fire Department at 337-276-6650.

Here's the Facebook post: