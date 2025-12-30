Fire officials urge caution with fireworks ahead of New Year’s Eve

IBERIA PARISH — As the countdown to the New Year begins, fireworks will once again be part of celebrations across Iberia Parish. Fire officials say New Year’s Eve is typically a quiet night for first responders, but safety concerns still remain.

Guy Bonin, fire chief for Iberia Parish Fire District No. 1, said most people handle fireworks responsibly, keeping emergency calls to a minimum.

“Truly, it hasn’t been a big issue,” Bonin said. “People are really diligent about fireworks. You do have some people that have accidents, make mistakes, do things they shouldn’t do, but overall it’s fairly quiet for us.”

Bonin said dry conditions across the area increase the risk of fires, making it especially important to be mindful of where and how fireworks are used. He recommends keeping fireworks at least 200 feet away from homes and other structures and ensuring that only adults handle and light them.

“Make sure you’re nowhere near homes and stuff — at least 200 feet away from any structure is pretty much the rule of thumb,” Bonin said. “Always have adults lighting the fireworks. One at a time is sufficient to see what you want to see.”

The fire chief also warned against handheld fireworks, which can cause serious injuries, and stressed the importance of proper cleanup after celebrations end.

“Don’t just bundle everything up and throw it away because sometimes they still have embers down on the inside,” Bonin said.

Fireworks are not allowed within city limits, though officials acknowledge enforcement can be difficult. Bonin said personal responsibility and consideration for others remain key.

“Just be careful and just be a good neighbor,” Bonin said. “That’s the biggest thing.”

